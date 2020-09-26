Home Bollywood News

Priyanka, Taapsee, Suriya pay tributes as condolences keep pouring in for SPB

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Celebrity tributes continue pouring in for late playback legend SP Balasubrahmanyam. The singer, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday afternoon in a Chennai hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19 since August. He was 74.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared how SP Balasubrahmanyam played an important role in her childhood. “RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam sir. Your songs are a huge part of my childhood memories. Your voice will always be heard and your legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to the family,” Priyanka wrote.

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi, who are currently shooting for their upcoming film in Jaipur, paid tribute to Balasubramanyam on their set. Several pictures are doing the rounds on the internet, where we can see them paying their last respect to the late singer by lighting up diya in front of his photo.

Actor Suriya, too, expressed grief. “Feel a hole in my heart! It’s like loosing a lifetime of happy moments! SPB Sir you’re Eternal.. Your achievements are irreplaceable! Thank you for showing us, what humility means. Will always treasure your work for life! Prayers and Peace. #RIPSPBSir, ” he tweeted.

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali shared a video of the singer where he is seen singing at an event and captioned, “RIP Balasubramanyam Sir #hugeloss.”

–IANS

