Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for support to ‘The White Tiger’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanked fans for the positive response to her new release, 'The White Tiger'

By Glamsham Editorial
Ramin Bahrani The White Tiger on Netflix Poster
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanked fans for the positive response to her new release, The White Tiger, which had opened globally on OTT over the weekend.

“Ending opening weekend with a full heart. I’m blown away by the love for #TheWhiteTiger’s release on @netflix this weekend. Your support in watching this film has made it trend globally in the top 10 in less than 48 hours + counting. Thank you to every one of you who watched, posted, shared amazing reviews, and held space for this incredible cast & crew,” Priyanka shared on Instagram late on Sunday. 

“I’m so emotional seeing such an amazing response globally to a movie with an all INDIAN star cast! Films led by visionaries challenge us and light fires in our collective souls. Thank you #AravindAdiga #RaminBahrani @mukul.deora @ava @netflix and all the amazingly talented players that made this movie possible and accessible to all,” she added. 

The actress continued: “I am so grateful for your support and for this remarkable film. THANK YOU @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao for being the best teammates.”

She also shared a picture of herself posing in front of the illuminated title of the movie.

The film is directed by American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. It stars Adarsh Gourav, with Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya in other pivotal roles.  –ians/sug/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

