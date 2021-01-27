ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanshu Painyuli balances his act between different characters

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Priyanshu Painyuli is these days balancing his act between two very different characters, and he finds it to be quite an interesting challenge.

Over the past few weeks, the actor has been shooting two projects — “Rashmi Rocket” and an untitled show for an OTT platform — and it has not been easy.

Stationed in Kutch for “Rashmi Rocket” with co-actor Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu finds himself travelling back and forth every two days. His other project is being shot in Jaipur.

“It’s the most challenging time for me as an actor, because everyday I find myself in the emotional zone of a different character,” Priyanshu said.

“‘Rashmi Rocket’ is now on its final schedule and the film is very close to my heart. It’s an impactful story told with a lot of heart. I am not at the liberty to discuss the series but it’s truly one of my most gratifying experiences so far. I have never enjoyed work as much as I have in the past few days. I have pushed myself to up my game and I find myself feeling the rush of being on a film set. That’s what happens when you enjoy your work everyday. I feel so blessed,” he added.

“Rashmi Rocket” is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu plays Taapsee’s husband in the sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana.

