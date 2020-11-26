Priyanshu Painyuli on getting married in Covid era

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Priyanshu Painyuli is taking all precautions to ensure guests are safe at his marriage ceremony. The actor is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi and the ceremonies are currently on till November 28.

In sync with the Covid times, Priyanshu’s wedding invitation contained a mask, hand sanitisers, PPE Kits, tablets, and air sanitisers amongst other things.

Priyanshu and Vandana put together the kit with the wedding invite. The wedding ceremonies are on in Dehradun. While the actor set off with plan to accommodate 50 guests physically, around 200 will attend via webcast.

Advtg.

“Amidst rising cases, we want our guests to be safe and feel secure. We want everyone to have a great time,” Priyanshu said.

“We have employed a specialist team and have the strictest health and hygiene restrictions in place. The gathering will have minimal people, only the permissible number by the authorities. Most of our friends will be live streaming the actual event. But for those who are here, they are entirely our responsibility and we will take care of them in the best way possible,” he assured.

Priyanshu will soon be seen in the sports drama “Rashmi Rocket”. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu will be seen playing the role of Taapsee Pannu’s husband in the project. The film sees Priyanshu in the role of an army man.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc