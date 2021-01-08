Bollywood News

What helped Priyanshu Painyuli gear up for ‘Pippa’ role

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who impressed with his acting chops recently in the web series Mirzapur 2, will soon commence shoot for the upcoming war drama Pippa. The actor says hailing from an Army background helped him gear up for the role of an armyman in the film.

“I have spent an entire lifetime around people from the Army background. It’s a life I understand in entirety. I understand the highs and lows and trials and tribulations. While the story of ‘Pippa’ is very different, I am bringing to the film the same lived-in feel. I know the life of an armyman and what family means to those in the Army. I know what the country means for people whose families are in the Army. I am able to understand ‘Pippa’ way more intimately and that’s coming handy in prepping for the project,” said Priyanshu, whose father Vinod Kumar is a retired colonel in Indian Army.

Directed by Raja Krisna Menon, Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a war veteran who fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTesla Model Y available in cheaper option that starts from $42K
Next articleGill, Rohit break 11-year old opening jinx (Lead)

Related Articles

News

Mrunal Thakur: Always encourage girls to be their own superhero

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Mrunal Thakur feels that it is important for young girls to learn to be strong and be their own superhero. "I have encouraged young...
Read more
Feature

Happy New Year 2021: Groove on these Bollywood songs to celebrate on 31st party

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out Bollywood songs to groove on 31st party night below:
Read more
News

Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Budding star and happening star kid Ananya Panday started her career only last year, but she has already bagged four films and several ad-films....
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

What helped Priyanshu Painyuli gear up for 'Pippa' role 1

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a picture of his children Yash and Hiroo, whom he lovingly tagged as his baby...
What helped Priyanshu Painyuli gear up for 'Pippa' role 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

What helped Priyanshu Painyuli gear up for 'Pippa' role 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

What helped Priyanshu Painyuli gear up for 'Pippa' role 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

What helped Priyanshu Painyuli gear up for 'Pippa' role 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

What helped Priyanshu Painyuli gear up for 'Pippa' role 2

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates weekend with throwback pic

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020