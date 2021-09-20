Producer Ajay Kapoor bags rights to Vijay Sethupathi’s ’96’

- Advertisement -

Producer Ajay Kapoor has officially bagged the rights to remake the 2018 Tamil Blockbuster ’96’ starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. The romantic drama will recreate the nostalgic magic woven by the original film, the announcement for the cast and director of the same is expected soon.

Talking about the announcement, producer Ajay Kapoor said, “96 was a heartwarming, light-hearted romantic tale that received humongous love from the audience. The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience. I am actively working on developing the right script for the narrative alongwith the director and right kind of starcast. Once we finalize everything, I would soon like to make the official announcement of the cast and crew.”

Mounted on a decent budget, ’96’ raked in an astonishing box office collection 2018, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year. Looking forward to the remake, Ajay Kapoor also envisions to offer the perfect treatment for his upcoming production.

Currently having finished shooting for the upcoming film ‘Attack’, and recently having announced a big-budget Afghanistan rescue mission project ‘Garud’, Ajay Kapoor looks ahead to a more interesting line up of films catering to a wide range of audience across quarters.