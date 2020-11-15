Advtg.
Bollywood News

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Soumita Chattopadhyay's contribution to Indian cinema will be written in gold letters

By Glamsham Editorial
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee is crestfallen on hearing the news of Bangla cinema and theatre legend Soumitra Chattopadhyays demise. Prosenjit said he considers the late icon a father figure and he counts his death as a personal loss.

While IANS contacted Prosenjit over the phone, we found him overcome with grief. He mentioned he needed some time to get over the void that he was feeling in his heart right now.

“He was a father figure to me and his contribution to Bangla, rather Indian cinema, and theatre will be written in letters of gold. I need some time to get over is,” Prosenjit told IANS in a choked voice.

Prosenjit worked with Soumitra Chattopadhyay in numerous Bangla films down the decades, memorably in Mayurakshi (2017), “Praktan” (2016), “Guru Shishya” (2001), “Baba Keno Chakar” (1998), “Latthi” (1996), and “Aatanka” (1986).

Atanu Ghosh’s “Mayurakshi” won the trophy for Best Feature Film in Bengali at the 2018 National Awards.

Soumitra Chattopadhyay tested Covid positive on October 5 and was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue Hospital the next day. The medical board at the hospital announced the news of his demise on Sunday morning. He was 85.

–IANS

aru/vnc

