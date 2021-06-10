Psychological thriller ‘Cruel Summer’ launch announced

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the highly anticipated premium psychological thriller ‘Cruel Summer’, from leading independent studio Entertainment One (eOne) alongside Iron Ocean Productions, will launch exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on Friday 6th of August, excluding the United States and Canada.

The 10-part Amazon Original series is from executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner), with creator and executive producer Bert V Royal (Easy A) as well as showrunner and executive producer Tia Napolitano (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19).

‘Cruel Summer’ is an unconventional series that takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America.

Each episode is told from alternating PoVs. The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew.

Max Winkler directed and executive produced the pilot.