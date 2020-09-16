Home Bollywood News

Pulkit, Kriti and poolside colours

By Glamsham Editorial

Actor Pulkit Samrat shared a snapshot of poolside frolic with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Kriti Kharbanda, on Wednesday.

In his new Instagram post, Kriti sizzles in a bright red monikini that offsets the pristine blue water of the pool. Pulkit is in grey T-shirt and shorts.

Pulkit played on the colourful mood of the frame and borrowed a line from the popular Honey Singh number “Sunny sunny” in the 2014 film, “Yaariyan” for the caption.

Advtg.

“Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani… @kriti.kharbanda,” he wrote.

The couple recently took time off from routine to go camping.

Pulkit took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring the two, where the couple lies next to each other on a bed and smiles at the camera.

Advtg.

Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama, “Taish”. –IANS/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDisha Salian’s fiance Rohan can unravel mystery
Next articleNitesh Rane: Will spill ‘secrets’ to CBI if Rohan does not come forward

Related Articles

News

Varun Sharma, Mrig Lamba announce script for ‘Fukrey 3’ is ready

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Mrig Lamba has announced that the script for the third installment of the Fukrey franchise is ready. Lamba...
Read more
News

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda go camping

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actors and rumoured couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, took time off from usual routine to go camping recently.
Read more
News

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat go on a long drive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently stepped out of home for a long drive. Accompanying them was their pet dog,...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks