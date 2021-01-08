Bollywood News

Pulkit Samrat decodes why he feels blessed

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat feels blessed because his workplace is full of pretty souls.

Pulkit posted a picture on Instagram that seems to be taken from the sets of his film “Paagalpanti”. He is seen petting a dog.

“When your workplace is full of such pretty souls, you know you are blessed! #gratitudeattitude

#pagalpanti #throwback #onset #gratitude,” Pulkit wrote alongside the image, which currently has 29.5k likes on the photo-sharing website.

“Pagalpanti” released in 2019. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Pulkit will be seen in “Suswagatam Khushamadeed”. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit will also be seen in “Fukrey 3” and “Bulbul Marriage Hall”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

