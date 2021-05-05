Adv.
Pulkit Samrat gets vaccine jab

Pulkit Samrat has received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By Glamsham Editorial
Pulkit Samrat has received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ actor posted a picture on Instagram that shows him getting the vaccine jab.

Pulkit Samrat is seen casually dressed in a black round neck tee with probably grey track pants. It is worth noting that Pulkit is not just wearing a mask but a complete face covering shield.

“#Jab We Met 💉 This is our best form of defence. Be safe. #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ 💕,” Pulkit captioned the picture, along with a vaccine and heart emojis.

Pulkit Samrat has been working to get fit for his role in the upcoming Fukrey franchise film ‘Fukrey 3’. He also features in the jungle adventure drama ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ alongside Rana Daggubati.

