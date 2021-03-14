ADVERTISEMENT
Pulkit Samrat: 'In the mood to dance and whistle and scream and jump'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat sure is in a festive mood lately, though one is not sure if it is because he has a big release lined up, or because he is at a wedding.

In a new picture the actor posted on Instagram, he seems to be attending some sort of a festivity — most likely a wedding. The actor is seen whistling and dancing at the ceremony.

“In the mood to dance and whistle and scream and jump..!” he wrote as caption.

Pulkit is right now gearing up for the release of the upcoming movie “Haathi Mere Saathi”. The Rana Daggubati-starrer jungle adventure is slated to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The film highlights the issue of global warming and deforestation that impact wildlife and human population, and is directed by Prabhu Solomon.

The Hindi version of the film also features Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand.

–IANS

dc/vnc

