ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Pulkit Samrat ponders over self love in new post

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat has posted a selfie on Instagram that triggered thoughts of self love in him.

In the image, the actor is seen sporting a bright blue vest, looking into the camera.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “One can see everything in the eyes, but not everything through the eyes. Be open to communicate through your heart and the silence will begin whispering the truth.. Morning cardio is my time. No phone calls, no door bells and no interruptions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Weird thoughts erupt and I observe. I don’t indulge in those thoughts and that’s what makes the difference for me. Observing, not indulging. Dimaag ka kachra subah subah hi baahar hug dene ka.. Dil chalta hai aur dimaag thamta hai. Tab hi to apun ko yeh din jamta hai.. #selflove,” he added.

Earlier, Pulkit had shared a picture along with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda and mentioned that this is the first time the two had a date in Mumbai.

“Date night. Sach boloon to.. ‘t was our first ever date in Mumbai! we’ve been out together with friends, with family, with colleagues but never just the two of us!! Work’s been taking up most of our time and it felt just right to venture out and spend some alone time together. That’s what dates are.. it’s two people ka “alone” time, amidst the chaos of the city, regardless of the chaos around,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulkit is currently shooting for his upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film casts him opposite Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit will also feature in upcoming projects like Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePadmaavat turns 3: Ranveer Singh looks back at tryst with dark side
Next articleSinger Adele’s ‘old friend’ ’21’ turns 10
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) When budding actress Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, fans quickly found resemblance with...
Read more
News

Pulkit Samrat urges to 'lift your vibe'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat shared his fitness mantra on Friday, along with a picture he shared from the gym."Lift some...
Read more
News

Salman praises Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat: Looking amazing together

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has praised actors Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif and said the two are looking amazing together...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Tricolour tunes of various moods

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, it is time for a musical rewind, the Bollywood way.There are a...

Bigg Boss 14: Desperate tricks that have backfired

Posthumous Padma Vibhushan for SP Balasubramanyam, Padma Bhushan for Chithra

Rithvik Dhanjani to feature in cover video of Juggy D. classic

Shilpa Shetty's yoga tip to beat stress

Sonakshi Sinha 'can't wait' to feature in a meme

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021