Pulkit Samrat urges to 'lift your vibe'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat shared his fitness mantra on Friday, along with a picture he shared from the gym.

“Lift some iron. Lift your vibe. . #traindirtyeatclean #repbyrep #stepbystep,” Pulkit wrote as the caption with the Instagram image.

Pulkit is currently shooting for his upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film casts him opposite Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit will also feature in upcoming projects like Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.

