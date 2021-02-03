ADVERTISEMENT
Pulkit Samrat: Entertainment provides livelihood to large population

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat encourages moviegoers to watch films in theatres, as the business of cinema provides livelihood to a large population.

By Glamsham Editorial
Rana Daggubati-Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi Poster
Rana Daggubati-Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi Poster
Welcoming the government’s decision to permit 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres, Pulkit said, “The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has provided us all — actors and avid movielovers — some relief with the decision. The world of entertainment provides livelihood to a large part of the population and it is great that 100 per cent occupancy has been allowed. We must of course comply by all the rules laid down. Big cheers to the return of movie nights!!”

Pulkit is currently busy shooting for the film “Suswagatam Khushaamadeed” along with Isabelle Kaif. His next release is “Haathi Mere Saathi” starring Rana Daggubati. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 26, and it also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.  –ians/aru/vnc

