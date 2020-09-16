Home Bollywood News

Purab Kohli reveals why he signed conspiracy thriller ‘London Confidential’

By Glamsham Editorial

Actor Purab Kohli has opened up on the reason why he signed the upcoming film, London Confidential, which is an espionage saga centred on a conspiracy to spread an infection all over the world.

While the subject was instantly appealing in the time of Covid-19 pandemic, he says a big reason for him to be interested in the project was director Kanwal Sethi.

“I think a big reason for me to be interested in this project was the director Kanwal and right from our first meeting I saw that the both of us were in a similar wavelength of cinema. I think that’s what drew me to do the project first,” Kohli said.

“In the beginning I was a bit skeptical since the shoot was starting in 10 days when I first met him, but l have to say I really enjoyed the process. Now people have also liked the trailer. I hope and look forward for them to like the film as well.”

The film also features Mouni Roy and has been shot in London post lockdown. The film drops on Zee5 on September 18. –IANS/dc/vnc

