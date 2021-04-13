Pushkar Jog celebrates Gudi Padwa with rituals, prayers

Adv.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Marathi actor Pushkar Jog makes sure to follow all rituals associated with Gudi Padwa, which was observed on Tuesday this year.

“My wife and I strongly believe that God is our source of hope and well-being. On this auspicious festival, we follow traditional rituals and pray to God to shower his blessings on us,” saus Pushkar.

The festival is even more special for their three-year-old daughter, Felisha.

“For my little one, all festivals are a break from online-school, which she looks forward to,” he says.

Pushkar is currently seen on the new Marathi film “Well Done Baby”. He posted a special video for his fans on Instagram, wishing them Gudi Padwa on Tuesday.

In the video, Pushkar along with co-star Amruta Khanvilkar and director Priyanka Tanwar, wish their fans a happy new year full of safety, happiness, peace and prosperity.

Directed by debutante Priyanka Tanwar, “Well Done Baby” is a family drama that follows the life of a young couple who are in a complicated marriage and find out that they are pregnant.

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

–IANS

