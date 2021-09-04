PVR’s appeal on the theatrical release of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivi’

- Advertisement -

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivi’, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, is set to release in cinemas on September 10. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Based on the life of the late Jayalalithaa, ‘Thalaivi’ showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

Kangana Ranaut had sent out a message to the cinema chains / multiplexes; She wrote, “They just released ‘Radhe’ simultaneously on OTT and theatres. They have released ‘Master’ with 2 weeks window, releasing Hollywood movies with simultaneous OTT release in th US, but refusing to screen even the South of ‘Thalaivi’ which have a four-week window. @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies the system makes sure that no woman rises and then complains why don’t we have women superstars bringing audiences to theatre on her own like men do.”

She then talked about how content makers have “options” to showcase their work. “@pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies says they are on ventilator but even then bullying and harassment and ganging up seems their top most priority. Simply explains why they are in this state in the first place. Hope better sense prevails. Content makers have, too, many options to showcase their work but we need multiplexes’ support to save them.”

Apparently in response to Kangana’s statements PVR has sent out a press statement that reads as below:

At the outset, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Mr Vishnu Induri, Mr Shailesh Singh and the entire team of ‘Thalaivii’ for their constant support to the theatrical platform and for rescheduling their release to accommodate the reopening of cinemas.

We have always requested all studios, producers, artistes and other content creators, to respect the theatrical window, which has been a time-tested industry practice, agreed to by all stake-holders, for several decades. Considering the severe impact of the ongoing pandemic on our business, PVR cinemas has already agreed to reduce the 8 week theatrical window to 4 weeks, for all films releasing in the near future. This is a temporary step by PVR cinemas to assist our producer partners in realizing full commercial potential of their films, while keeping the sanctity of theatrical experience, intact.

Thalaivii is one of the most keenly awaited films. Also, Ms. Kangana Ranaut’s acting prowess and exceptional box office pull are well established facts. We are thankful to Thalaivii team for offering a 4 week theatrical window for its Tamil and Telugu language versions. We are delighted to be able to play Thalaivii in Tamil and Telugu language at our cinemas, however, we are disappointed that for the Hindi language version, Thalaivii team has decided to offer only a 2 week window. We would like to appeal to Ms Kangana Ranaut, Mr Vishnu Induri & Mr. Shailesh Singh to keep a uniform window of 4 weeks across all language versions and therefore allow all cinemas across the country to showcase Thalaivii to audiences, on the big screen.

Kamal Gianchandani

CEO, PVR Pictures Ltd

Chief of Strategy, PVR Limited