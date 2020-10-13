PVR drops the trailer of their much awaited film MY SPY to release in India on this date

PVR Pictures is all set to release its next big title ‘MY SPY’ based on an American action comedy of an interesting duo of a CIA operative and intelligent young girl scheduled to release on October 16, 2020.
Their chemistry and adventures make the plot very interesting as seen in the trailer.
My Spyfollows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family.
Set to release in India on 16th October 2020, the movie will be distrusted in India by PVR Pictures.
My Spy is directed by Peter Segal, written by Jon and Erich Hoeber, and starring Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Ken Jeong.