'Queen' maker Vikas Bahl set for digital debut with series 'Sunflower'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikas Bahl is set to step into the digital world.

The director of “Queen” and “Super 30” is now gearing to make a web show titled “Sunflower”, a crime comedy set in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower. The show promises a quirky set of characters.

“This is my first project as a digital creator and it is fantastic to start off with. ‘Sunflower’ is a project that has been exciting from the moment we conceptualised it to the point we finalised the script,” Bahl said.

The cast has not been revealed yet. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series is directed by Rahul Sen Gupta. It is scheduled to release on Zee5 in April 2021.

