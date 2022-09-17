R Balki’s ‘Chup’ becomes the first Hindi film to be shot at JJ School of Arts

Filmmaker R Balki had unveiled the ‘Chup’ teaser on Bollywood legend Guru Dutt’s birthday. Paying an ode to him, the teaser directly pointed to the criticism that the legendary director received for his masterpiece ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’. The recently released trailer of the thriller has gained a lot of appreciation from the fans and the release of the psychological thriller has become the most awaited one.

R Balki’s ‘Chup:The Revenge of The Artist’ becomes the first film in Hindi Cinema to be shot at the J J School of Arts. The academy is one bringing out exceptional talents of arts and the film that comes as an ode to the artist had to be shot at one of the most inspiring locations. The director opened up on the shoot of the film at the exquisite location and his memorable experience with the same.

“Chup relates to the life of an artist, and the School was a perfect location for us. It’s one of the most stunning architecture we have in Mumbai. We shot in Kipling’s bungalow inside the campus. It was an unforgettable experience with tremendous support from the faculty and the management there,” expressed R Balki on his experience at the location.

R Balki’s revered homage to all the artists came as one inspiring moment at the JJ School of Arts.

Chup is R Balki’s debut in the genre of blood and kills. A thriller of global significance, the movie is being conceptually touted as the first-of-its-kind in the world. His films have always piqued the interest of fans, critics and peers alike with his subject often making headlines. Breaking through the clutter, the disruptive filmmaker has made a lasting impact with his groundbreaking ideas and original school of thought.

Others headlining the power-packed cast of the film are Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made a mark for herself with Scam: 1992, and Pooja Bhatt, who recently made a massive comeback with Bombay Begums. The movie is directed by R Balki and Produced by Gauri Shinde, Hope Filmmakers and Pen Studios. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. The Director of Photography is Vishal Sinha and Music Director is Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanvilkar and Aman Pant. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are Co-Producers of the film.

The film is the most awaited one and is set to release on September 23.