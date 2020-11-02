Advtg.
Bollywood News

R Madhavan reacts to Baba Ka Dhaba cheating allegation

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan on Monday reacted to a news report that talks of Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad alleging misappropriation of funds and filing police complaint in Delhi.

“Elderly owner of Baba ka Dhaba duped in Delhi? Now this is the kind of thing that gives ppl a reason not to do good. Unacceptable. Now if this fraud couple is caught and punished ..FAITH will be restored .. @DelhiPolice full faith in you,” the actor tweeted from his verified account.

The actor tagged the official Twitter account of Delhi Police in his tweet.

Advtg.

As per reports, Kanta Prasad, elderly owner of the now famous Baba Ka Dhaba in South Delhi, has filed a police complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan alleging misappropriation of the funds, which were raised to help him run the shop.

Malviya Nagar’s roadside eatery Baba Ka Dhaba shot to fame after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan shared video of the elderly owner and his wife in October.

In the video, the owner can be seen talking about lack of customers at the eatery and even shedding tears. The video went viral in no time with Bollywood celebrities sharing it on social media and urging the residents of Delhi to pay a visit to the eatery. Following this, several people donated money to help Kanta Prasad and his wife to run the shop.

Advtg.

Recently, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana had paid a visit to the eatery.

“It was an amazing experience to eat at Baba Ka Dhaba. Baba was happily feeding everyone. He is so pure. People were blessing him a lot. I had matar paneer there and it was so tasty. Baba’s reaction was amazing. He is so cute! His smile is worth a million dollars,” Aparshakti had told IANS after his visit to the eatery.

–IANS

Advtg.

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSoumitra Chatterjee remains critical, undergoes city angiography
Next articleAditi Budhathoki on starring in Amaal Mallik's music video

Related Articles

News

R Madhavan: People just want to give me love

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor R Madhavan is happy with the love he gets from fans on social media. He says he does not put up...
Read more
News

R Madhavan hails action against teenager who issued threat to Dhoni’s daughter

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor R. Madhavan has hailed the detainment of the 16-year-old boy in Gujarat, for allegedly issuing rape threat against cricketer Mahendra Singh...
Read more
News

Wishes pour in on ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan’s B’day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Indian film celebrities from Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nimrat Kaur to Ajay Devgn among many others wished megastar 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan on his...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

R Madhavan reacts to Baba Ka Dhaba cheating allegation 1

Fit-looking Kapil Dev kills rumours of death with new video

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Cricket icon Kapil Dev found a unique way to kill rumours about his death that floated...
R Madhavan reacts to Baba Ka Dhaba cheating allegation 2

E-gaming company MPL is new Indian cricket team's jersey sponsor

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

DC speedster Rabada regains Purple Cap for most IPL wickets

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals restrict RCB to 152/7 wkts

R Madhavan reacts to Baba Ka Dhaba cheating allegation 3

Anupam Kher's Twitter family is now 18.1 million strong

R Madhavan reacts to Baba Ka Dhaba cheating allegation 4

SRK to fans: You can't be a loverboy like me without...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks