Bollywood News

R Madhavan conferred Doctor of Letters for contribution to arts & films

Actor R Madhavan is conferred Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur, at their ninth convocation ceremony

By Glamsham Editorial
R Madhavan conferred Doctor of Letters
Mumbai, Feb 17: Today actor R Madhavan was conferred Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) for his outstanding contribution to arts and cinema by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur, at their ninth convocation ceremony.

“I am truly humbled by this honour. This will only motivate me to keep pushing the envelope and challenging myself with newer projects,” the actor said.

Currently, Madhavan is awaiting the release of his directorial debut “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused of espionage. Besides direction, Madhavan has written, produced and acted in the project.

