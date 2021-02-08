ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

R Madhavan replies to fan saying 'you are my solar system' on Propose Day

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) R. Madhavan got a proposal from a female fan on Propose Day, February 8, and the actor replied in the affirmative, thanking her for her love.

“Haan .. haaan … and Aur ek Haan. god bless you… thank you for the love,” Madhavan tweeted on Monday evening.

The actor’s tweet came in response to a fan’s proposal which reads: “@ActorMadhavan There are 8 planets, 204 countries, 7 seas, 7707 islands, 7.8 Billion peoples in the world…..and I love u till death….pls plz plz accept my proposal….u are my love of this life ..my universe..my solar system..my galaxy..u are everything for me.”

The 50-year-old actor enjoys immense female fan following on social media and keeps replying to messages from them expressing their love and appreciation for him from time to time.

Madhavan was last seen in the recently released digital film Maara. The Tamil film helmed by Dhilip Kumar also features South actress Shraddha Srinath.

The actor will soon be seen in a suspense thriller directed by Kookie Gulati, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana.

–IANS

abh/vnc

