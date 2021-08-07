Ra Metanoia remembers Rabindranath Tagore through Ekla Chalo

- Advertisement -

Rabindranath Tagore is not just a name, but a whole culture in one. Be it our National Anthem, to the literature chapters in our textbooks, to the soul-stirring music, to the stories that made us feel good, and shattered us at times. Tagore and his brilliance have followed us at each stage of our lives. “Jodi tor dak shune keu na ashe tobe ekla cholo re,” Tagore wrote these iconic words and inspired the whole world with them.

Ram Alladi who’s known for his work Chiseled and Ra’s Metanoia which chronicles Gandhi’s extraordinary life with a combination of fact and fiction taps into the most important part of Gandhi’s life called ‘Music’. Ram has been fastidious in ensuring that Ra’s Metanoia’s soundtrack reflects the love for Gandhi and music so he re-composed and re-imagined Gandhi’s favourite song, Ekla Chalo which means (If no one responds to your call, then go your own way alone).

Talking about the same, Director Ram, said, “Rabindranath Tagore wasn’t just another soul to have walked on the face of this Earth, but a living, breathing embodiment of art. Not just musicians and painters, but Tagore, with his brilliance influenced the film industries across the globe, so I ensured to use Ekla Chalo re in Ra Metanoia as in his last day of fasting, Gandhi kept saying Ekla Chalo, Ekla Chalo and that’s how I got the idea to not only remember Tagore, but also with the soundtrack it will reflect Gandhi’s love for music and that’s how his favourite song was recreated, while it was sung by Moumisty Chakraborthy who won the best singer award, the song was composed by Goutam Chakraborthy.”