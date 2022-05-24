scorecardresearch
Raai Laxmi recalls shooting for 'DJ Been Bajade'

By Glamsham Bureau
Raai Laxmi _ pic courtesy instagram
Actress Raai Laxmi who was seen in the music video ‘DJ Been Bajade’ shares about working on a Sajid-Wajid song for the first time.

The music video is choreographed and directed by Mudassar Khan and presented by Taaleem Music.

‘DJ Been Bajade’ has been composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Sharing her experience, Laxmi said, “It’s my first time working on a Sajid-Wajid song and it has been really amazing. DJ Been Bajade presents a new genre of Naagin songs that Sajid has created and the song just got me hooked ever since I first heard it. My choreographer for the song is Mudassar Khan and it was my second time working with him.

“He is fantastic as always and his vision is always fun to translate on-screen. This is my first Bollywood single and it’s already trending everywhere. It’s a very peppy number and I just love that I got to explore my dancing skills more here. It was indeed a great experience and the audience’s reception to it has made it better.”

The song is sung by Sajid and Purva Mantri, with lyrics are written by Danish Sabri.

Meanwhile, professionally Laxmi has some interesting projects in the pipeline across four languages and she will also be seen showing her amazing dancing skills in yet another big-budget Tamil film.

