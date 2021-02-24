ADVERTISEMENT
Raashii Khanna starts final leg of shoot for 'Andhadhun' Malayalam remake

By Glamsham Bureau
Kochi, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Rashii Khanna has started shooting for last schedule of the untitled Malayalam remake of the Bollywood hit Andhadun. The film is currently on floors in Kochi.

In the remake, Rashii will portray the character essayed by Radhika Apte in the Hindi original. Prithiviral plays the male protagonist, essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana.

“I was in awe of the storyline of ‘Andhadhun’ when I saw it. I wondered what it might have been like to be part of such an edgy film. It is surreal to be shooting for its Malayalam remake helmed by the one and only Ravi K. Chandran. We have begun shooting for the final leg of the film and each moment at the location is exciting. Not to mention, I have one of the most beautiful coastal cities in India to myself after the shoot!” says Rashi.

The actress will be stationed in Kochi for almost a week. Before this schedule Rashii finished the shoot of Raj and DK’s untitled web series starring Shahid Kapoor.

Rashi has enjoyed a string of successes with films such as Prati Roju Pandage, Venky Mama, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Tholi Prema and Jai Lava Kusa.

–IANS

ym/vnc

