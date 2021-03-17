Radhika Apte didn't know if her character in 'OK Computer' was male or female

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte had no idea whether Laxmi, her character in the upcoming web series “OK Computer”, was male or female at the time she was offered the role!

“When I was first offered the role of Laxmi, the makers told me that it was undecided whether my character was male or female, and I soon realised that this was also the case with the other characters. There was so much flexibility and massive room for improvisation in terms of the nuances of her character which were all explored and developed on the go. This made the entire process of portraying this character and working on this series, extremely satisfying,” she said.

Throwing light on her character in the show and her similarity with Laxmi’s thought process, the actress added: “Laxmi is the head of People for the Ethical Treatment of Every Robot (PETER) and an ardent supporter of the ideology that artificial intelligence cannot harm humans. Laxmi has grown up with robots around her, believes they are the future and would never blame them for committing a crime – especially not a murder. Even though I’m not a tech-friendly person at all, I do believe that robots can be trusted more than humans and in that sense Laxmi and I do have a connection.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming web series “OK Computer” also features Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Vibha Chibber, Sarang Sathaye, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee and Kani Kusruti among others. The series is written and produced by “Ship Of Theseus” maker Anand Gandhi.

The sci-fi comedy show, directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, will release on March 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc