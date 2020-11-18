Advtg.
Bollywood News

Radhika Apte: Soumitra Chatterjee was a true gentleman, a very kind soul

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte has recollected her time of working with late actor Soumitra Chatterjee, whom she describes as a true gentleman and a very kind soul.

The veteran Bengali actor died on Sunday at the age of 85 after receiving Covid treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.

“The Indian film industry has lost a legend. I am eternally grateful that I got an opportunity to work alongside Soumitra sir in ‘Ahalya’. He was a true gentleman and a very kind soul. To be able to witness his craft as an actor makes me feel very fortunate,” said Radhika.

Advtg.

Speaking about her collaboration and experience with such a legendary actor, the actress said: “We shot for ‘Ahalya’ back in 2015 and the experience with him was unforgettable. His contributions to the industry have been remarkable and will remain irreplaceable.”

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTahir Raj Bhasin: Parts that are layered and have flaws attract me
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik losing out on her second chance?

Related Articles

News

Yo Yo Honey Singh launches singer Ipsitaa in 'First kiss'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is set to launch a new singer Ipsitaa in the upcoming single titled First...
Read more
IPL

Wicket-keeper Saha resumes training at Team India nets

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 18 (IANS) India's Test wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Wednesday resumed training with the Indian cricket team at the nets in Australia.Although there...
Read more
News

Mahira Sharma's music video for Jass Manak's Lehanga gets one billion views

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Mahira Sharma, of Bigg Boss 13 fame, is on cloud nine as her music video, Lehanga, has received one billion...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks