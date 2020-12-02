Bollywood News

Radhika Apte-starrer 'A Call To Spy' to get digital release in India

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) A Call To Spy, the international production capturing the story of three WWII spies and starring Radhika Apte, has been confirmed for OTT release in India.

Radhika plays British spy Noor Inayat-Khan, or Nora Baker, who served in the Special Operations Executive during World War II.

“I couldn’t be happier to be an integral part of this film, working alongside such an incredible cast from around the globe and I am extremely excited about the movie’s release,” said Radhika.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the movie has already premiered globally, I have been waiting for the moment where Indian audiences get the chance to watch this thrilling spy drama. I am hoping that they too will shower the same love and appreciation that we received from other parts of the world,” she added.

The spy drama is directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas, who has also acted in the film, which also stars Stana Katic.

“Radhika Apte is an incredible talent and it was a joy to work with her. She was my first choice for the role of Noor Inayat Khan, and audiences will find Radhika’s portrayal of Noor nuanced, complex, and heartbreaking,” said Sarah Megan Thomas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the film’s critical success in the US and the UK, it will release in India on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

” ‘A Call to Spy’ is a fascinating story of female war-time agents, something which audiences are yet to explore/witness in prominence. Having already garnered plaudits on the global stage, we are glad to bring this inspiring story to our customers in India,” said Vijay Subramaniam from the streamer.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNow, Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities in Andhra institute
Next articleMumbai Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty in drugs case (Ld)

Related Articles

News

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can now stream music videos

Glamsham Editorial - 0
San Francisco, Dec 2 (IANS) In a bid to take on YouTube, Amazon's premium music subscription service 'Amazon Music Unlimited' has received a new...
Read more
News

Jisshu Sengupta on why he said yes to 'Durgamati'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Actor Jisshu Sengupta is gearing up for the release of the upcoming horror drama, Durgamati, and he says it...
Read more
News

'Coolie No. 1' remake trailer gives '90s vibe with new-age twist

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Trailer of the Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 was launched on Saturday, and the look of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Radhika Apte-starrer 'A Call To Spy' to get digital release in India 1

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Radhika Apte-starrer 'A Call To Spy' to get digital release in India 2

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Radhika Apte-starrer 'A Call To Spy' to get digital release in India 3

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Radhika Apte-starrer 'A Call To Spy' to get digital release in India 4

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020