Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Radhika Madan celebrates Ashtmi at home in Delhi after years

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan is currently spending time with her family in the city. She uploaded a picture on Tuesday to inform that she is celebrating the festival of Ashtmi with family after years.

the actress uploaded a picture holding poori-chana on Instagram with the caption: “Celebrated Ashtmi at home after years! Don’t know how many years. #countingtheBlessing,”

Ashtmi marks the eighth day of the nine-day of the Navratri festival.

Adv.

Radhika will next be seen in the film “Shiddat”, co-starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

–IANS

ym/vnc

Adv.
Previous articleKangana reacts on being trolled for posting pic of 'prasadam thali' with onions
Next article'Swabhimaan' to return after 25 years
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates