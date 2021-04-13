Adv.
BollywoodNews

Radhika Madan moonwalks her way to Delhi

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan updated her fans that she is going to Delhi. The actress made the announcement of her departure in a special video, where she is dancing her way home.

In the video, Radhika is at the airport carrying her luggage, when she suddenly decides to stop and moonwalk, leaving her followers entertained.

The “Angrezi Medium” actress captioned the Instagram post, uploaded on Tuesday as: “Lo Chali main #enroutehome #airportdiaries”.

On the work front, Radhika will soon be seen in the film “Shiddat”.

–IANS

ym/vnc

