Bollywood News

Radhika Madan remembers Irrfan: His presence in our hearts is felt everyday

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan got a chance to the late Irrfan Khan’s on-screen daughter in what turned out to be his last released film, Angrezi Medium. On Thursday, on the occasion of Irrfan’s 54th birth anniversary, Radhika took to social media to remember the time she had worked with him.

The actress shared a video on Instagram where she beautifully expressed how Irrfan’s presence will always be felt.

“I was sitting on my couch and spotted a light on Irrfan sir’s picture. When I went closer I saw it was a reflection of a lighted Diya. It’s his birthday today but the presence he has in all our hearts is felt everyday. Happy Birthday, sir,” She captioned the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irrfan battled neuroendocrine tumor for a year and was getting treated in the UK. He came back to India in February 2020. He passed away on April 29th 2020, leaving Indian entertainment industry in a state of shock.

Irrfan Khan was loved by Bollywood fans for his work in films such as Maqbool, Haider, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Life Of Pie, Piku and Hindi Medium, among numerous other films.

— IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePankaj Tripathi admits spotting flaws in his performances
Next articleSaif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor take off to Jaisalmer to shoot BHOOT POLICE

Related Articles

Feature

From Bade Achhe Lagte Hain to Dil Se Dil Tak: TV serials named after Bollywood Songs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
So here are the names of Hindi TV serials that used the lyrics of the popular Bollywood songs for their title.
Read more
News

Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty get romantic in new music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty have come together for a romantic music video, Challon ke nishaan, directed by Bosco...
Read more
News

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their theatre stint

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Gajraj Rao is excited about working with Manoj Bajpayee after decades in an upcoming anthology series titled X-Ray. The...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Radhika Madan remembers Irrfan: His presence in our hearts is felt everyday 1

Keerthy Suresh shares glimpse of first shoot for 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Southern star Keerthy Suresh has shared a glimpse of her first shoot of the year. In a string of pictures...
Radhika Madan remembers Irrfan: His presence in our hearts is felt everyday 2

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Radhika Madan remembers Irrfan: His presence in our hearts is felt everyday 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

Radhika Madan remembers Irrfan: His presence in our hearts is felt everyday 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

Radhika Madan remembers Irrfan: His presence in our hearts is felt everyday 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Radhika Madan remembers Irrfan: His presence in our hearts is felt everyday 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020