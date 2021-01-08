Raftaar goes global with his music label Kalamkaar

Bollywood News

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Rapper Raftaar is going global with his music label Kalamkaar, sealing a global deal with a leading French music distributor.

Raftaare’s label partners with the Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company named Believe. Through the deal, the Paris-based firm will extend its digital music distribution service arm to Raftaar’s independent hip-hop label headquartered in India.

“I am super excited that Kalamkaar has partnered with world’s leading digital distributor of independent music to digitally distribute and promote our works on legal download platforms. There is some stellar content coming your way by the remarkable crew of Kalamkaar in 2021,” Raftaar said.

Talking about the deal, Shilpa Sharda from Believe India, said: “India has always had a unique music landscape and I am glad we are able to service local, independent artists with tools created specifically for keeping their global reach and local needs in mind. Our intention is to reach every artist in every language in India as limiting to one or two key languages would not be sufficient to leverage the unique representation of Indian Music.”

Kalamkaar was formed with a roster of young artists such as KR$NA, Deep Kalsi, Brishav, Karma, Rashmeet Kaur and Yunan.

–IANS

