Raftaar suggests meme pages to use his photo!

By Glamsham Editorial
Celebrities often react happily or angrily to memes being made on them, but here is a celeb who chooses his own photo for being used by memers!

Rapper Raftaar on Sunday suggested meme pages and YouTube channels to use a certain photo of him while creating memes!

The rapper shared a photo of himself on his verified Instagram account on Sunday.

“Meri meme pages aur youtube channels se darkhwaast hai. Abse is chitrr ka istemaal karein. Request samjhiye. Dhanyawaad. Ps- APKI SAHULIYAT KE LIYE MENE BORDER CLEAN KARDIYE HAIN. (I request meme pages and YouTube channels to use this photo of mine. Please understand my request. Thank you. PS- I have cleaned the border for your convenience.”

In the photo, Raftaar poses in a Military print full shirt and cap.

On the work front, the rapper is currently enjoying the success of his latest hip hop song “Angaar”. The song is a collaboration between rappers Raftaar and IKKA.

“Angaar” sees IKKA and Raftaar reuniting after 10 years and as the word connotes, it is a fiery play of words in rap music narrating their collective experiences with hip-hop and society.  –ians/abh/sdr/

