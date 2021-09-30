Raghav Juyal shines a light on his dark character in ‘Hasal’

- Advertisement -

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal is all set to play a dark character in the upcoming film ‘Hasal’ where he features alongside Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey.

Talking about his role in the film, Raghav said: “This is something I have never played before. You have seen me in different roles but this time it will be surprising, as I’m playing a dark character. I think the film will keep you at the edge of your seat with full of roller coaster ride, suspense and thrill.”

Throwing light on the subject of the film, the actor added: “I feel the concept of Hasal is very unique and different. It’s dark, musical and intriguing. It’s about the darkness prevailing in every human’s life. Some have the courage to thrive with it, some have the courage to find the obscure parts of themselves, some hustle to stand out and shine like the moon, some have the fire of revenge. It is a hustle story of four lives and their struggle to live.”

Directed by Ravi Singh, the film is expected to go on floors in December in Varanasi. It also stars Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat, Taranjit Kaur and Ishtiyak Khan among others.