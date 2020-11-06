Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays musical tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid a tribute to his late uncle and qawwali legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with a cover version of the latter’s evergreen song, Sanson ki mala. The song was launched on Friday.

“‘Sason ki mala’ (is) a qawwali very close to my heart and this time it has been presented as a fusion track, conceptualised by Salman Ahmed,” Rahat said.

“I dedicate the release of ‘Sason ki mala’ to my mentor Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and my father Ustad Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan. The video of the song is unique, with its locations and the entire feel of it is mesmerising,” he added.

The video for the track has been shot in Pakistan, and it also has glimpses of Rahat performing as a child next to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The rendition by Sufiscore.

–IANS

sug/vnc

