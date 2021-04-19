Rahul Bose looks for solutions amid growing Covid crisis

Adv.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Rahul Bose on Monday shared words of encouragement with netizens at a time when the nation is battling the second wave of Covid.

“Anger, exhaustion, confusion, despair, feed off each other. Infighting inevitably follows. How many times have we seen this in sport. A team that was winning in the first half, suddenly staring at a massive defeat in the second,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The only way to break this is to gather again, take a deep breath, believe in each other, list where things are going wrong, go back to what worked for the team, and then push harder than ever before to implement those solutions. #winthis,” he added.

On the work front, the actor features in the recently-released web series “Bombay Begums” alongside Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand, Vivek Gomber, Danish Husain and Nauheed Cyrusi.

