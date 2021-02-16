ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Rahul Bose narrates love letters by the likes of Beethoven & Keats

Rahul Bose opines that reading those love letters written by some great men, took him back to the era when love was what we all hoped to be today

By Glamsham Editorial
Rahul Bose on classic love letters main cover
In today’s day of connectivity, we are constantly available, very much on the move and can connect with our partners in mere matter of seconds, even then what we lack is the old world charm. An era where love was cherished, re written multiple times and waited for weeks to get a reply.

Very much like the time when Napoleon Bonaparte penned a heartfelt to Joséphine or how Keats just rewrote romance in his love letters. To bring back the nostalgia, storytel brings to you love letters in the form of audio. These love letters are narrated by actor, director and screenwriter, Rahul Bose.

Rahul Bose on love stories opines, “Reading those love letters written by some great men, took me back to the era when love was what we all hoped to be today. Those love letters were penned with such emotions that we have somewhere lost in our digital age . When it comes to a love letter, you feel it so intensely because you have to write it and it makes it so crucial to your existence, that you value the reply. Whereas now the reply comes to you in ten seconds. Because of the one way thing that sending love letters was, because of the time it took, love was a deeper emotion back then…”

Storytel is an audiobook and ebook app streaming service launched in India on 27th Nov 2017. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and currently present in 22 markets across the globe. We have a subscriber base of over 1million globally, hosting titles for every age group across a diverse set of genres such as personal development, history, business, romance, thriller, spirituality, horror, drama, adventure, etc. In India, the app currently hosts more than 1lac+ audiobooks and ebooks across 9 languages namelyEnglish, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada . Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

