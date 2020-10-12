Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rahul Dev: Aftab Shivdasani is like family

By Glamsham Editorial
Rahul Dev: Aftab Shivdasani is like family
Rahul Dev
Advtg.

Actor Rahul Dev considers Aftab Shivdasani as family, and says the two have never shared an equation of being colleagues.

Rahul shares screen space with Aftab in the upcoming crime thriller web series “Poison 2”. This is their fourth collaboration together.

“Aftab and I have never shared an equation of being actor colleagues. He is more like family so working with him has always been wonderful,” Rahul said.

Advtg.

“We have worked in three film projects prior to this including his home production ‘Jaane Hoga Kya’, the other two being ‘Footpath’ and ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’. Professionally this is the fourth venture with him.”

Rahul tags Aftab as someone special. “I was personally very happy at his biggest blessing yet. The coming of a baby daughter ‘Nevaeh’, in Nin and his life during the completion of this series. I really look forward to his digital debut. He shares a close bond with my son and is someone who’s cherished,” he said.  –ians/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRasika Dugal narrates series ‘Uncovidable’
Next articleRemo D’souza had to convince Prabhudeva the actor

Related Articles

News

Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Poison 2’ series tweaked to meet social distancing norms

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Aftab Shivdasani has opened up on shooting during the pandemic. He says portions of his upcoming web series has to be...
Read more
News

Aftab Shivdasani hits the gym post Covid recovery

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who recently recovered from Covid, has hit the gym after seven months and is happy about the fact. He...
Read more
News

Zain Imam recalls being with Aftab Shivdasani

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Zain Imam recalls spending time with Aftab Shivdasani the night before the latter tested Covid positive. The two...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

de Villiers stars as RCB thrash KKR in one-sided encounter

IANS - 0
Sharjah, Oct 12 (IANS) Riding on a record century partnership between captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Djokovic's loss to Nadal may have hit his confidence: Matts Wilander

Rahul Dev: Aftab Shivdasani is like family 1

de Villiers powers Bangalore to 194/2

Rahul Dev: Aftab Shivdasani is like family 2

Kohli-de Villiers first pair in IPL to share 10 100-run stands

Rahul Dev: Aftab Shivdasani is like family 3

Shruti Hassan: Learned to love in new way in 2020

Rahul Dev: Aftab Shivdasani is like family 3

Farah Khan works with her ‘favourite people’

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks