Rahul Mittra finds solace again

Advtg.

After successfully defeating the deadly Corona Covid-19 scare, filmmaker Rahul Mittra has found solace again on his birthday today.

The award winning producer turned 50 today and posted on his social media handle from the Corbett National Park, ‘As I grow a year (B)older..into the forest I go to lose my mind & find my soul !!’

A great nature lover, Rahul loves the outdoors and is known to shoot all his films at real locations. His next TORBAAZ starring Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri & Rahul Dev will also see Mittra essay a pivotal role as head of the Afghan Army which is slated for a premier on OTT giant Netflix later this year.

As I grow a year (B)older..into the forest I go to lose my mind & find my soul !! pic.twitter.com/LbjwTTd9SH — rahul mittra (@rahulmittra13) October 13, 2020