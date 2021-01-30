ADVERTISEMENT

Rocker and activist Rahul Ram of the band Indian Ocean feels inequality is ever-present across all sectors of economy and society.

“Inequality is ever-present across all sectors of the economy and society, and it is important to measure and highlight these inequalities, both from a moral/ethical as well as a policy viewpoint,” said Rahul, vocalist and bass guitarist of the rock band Indian Ocean.

In sync with his views, the band has come out with the #FightInequality Anthem to mark the release of Oxfam India’s report, The Inequality Virus. The anthem encapsulates the humanitarian crisis triggered by the Covid pandemic and the deeply entrenched social and economic fault lines.

“The pandemic brought several of these inequalities into stark relief. We composed this song to highlight these inequalities, but with a light touch, and structured the song in a way that would allow different groups to sing about the inequalities that affect them the most. The song then becomes one that can be sung by different people, in different places, times, contexts and languages,” he added.

The anthem puts spotlight on how underserved citizens are denied the right to good education, medical care and also shows how lockdown not only took away livelihoods but subjected migrants to apathy and cruelty.

Rahul hopes the message will infuse hope among communities and will be used for street plays, protests and mobilisations across India. –ians/sug/vnc