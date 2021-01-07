Bollywood News

Rahul Roy discharged from hospital, yet to recover fully

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actor Rahul Roy returned home on Thursday after being discharged from a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for over a month following a brain stroke at the end of November. The 52-year-old actor is yet to recover fully.

“I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it’s still a long journey for full recovery.

Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister my best friend Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia my brother in law Romeer @romeersen along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar @aditigovitrikar , Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwani Kumar @ashwani2118 , Azhar @azharhussaindirector ,Shruti Dwivedi @shrutidwivediofficial , Suchitra Pillai @suchipillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all,” Roy wrote on Instagram.

The actor suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film “LAC: Live The Battle” in Kargil in the last week of November, and was rushed to Mumbai. he was initially admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Roy was discharged from Nanavati on December 8 and admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road the same day. The actor’s sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Romeer have been taking care of him.

–IANS

abh/vnc

