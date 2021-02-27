Rahul Roy: Doctors are happy with my recovery and progress

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Rahul Roy says he is recovering gradually and doctors are happy with his progress. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of his twin brother Rohit along with a photograph of himself. The actor says it feels good to get back in shape and he can’t wait to face the camera!

“Miles apart but still twinning with my twin brother Rohit. Today I complete 3 months of being admitted to the hospital, so yesterday during my routine checkup with my doctors @wockhardthosp Mira Road my doctors are happy with my recovery and progress and hearing that my sister @priyankaroy_pia treated me with a healthy Tuna Sandwich filled with veggies (without any artificial sauces). Love getting back into shape and looking good then before. Waiting to get back in front of the camera. Love you all,” the actor wrote.

Rahul is also undergoing music therapy as a part of his treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor suffered a brain stroke while shooting for the film “LAC: Live The Battle” in Kargil in the last week of November. Soon after his brain stroke attack in Kargil, Rahul was brought to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Mira Road, from where he was discharged on January 7.

–IANS

abh/vnc