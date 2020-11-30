Bollywood News

Rahul Roy graceful and kind as a newcomer, recalls Hansal Mehta

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Monday went down memory lane to recall his experience of working with ailing actor Rahul Roy. Mehta had shot a music video with Rahul, then a newcomer, in the nineties.

The filmmaker described the “Aashiqui” fame actor as graceful and kind.

“#RahulRoy and I worked together in the first time I ever directed anything outside Khana Khazana. It was a music video for @ZeeMusicCompany in 1994. He was ever graceful and kind. Worked with a total newcomer then and trusted him. Get well soon Rahul,” Mehta tweeted.

Mehta’s tweet comes at a time when Rahul Roy is undergoing treatment for brain stroke.

The 52-year-old actor, who shot to popularity in the 1990s, was shooting in Kargil for a his forthcoming film “LAC – Live the Battle”. The extreme weather conditions in Kargil have reportedly contributed to the actor’s ailment and he suffered a brain stroke. He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital.

Directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, “LAC: Live The Battle” also features evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani in a pivotal role.

