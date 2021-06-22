Rahul Roy remembers his mother on her birth anniversary

Adv.

Actor Rahul Roy took to social media on Tuesday to remember his late mother on her birth anniversary.

Sharing a black and white photograph of his mother on Instagram, the actor wrote, “A divine picture of our mother, she is remembered today in our hearts and thoughts. Wishing you Happy birthday mumma, where ever she has taken birth she may smile always with the free spirit of hers. Love you mumma — from Rahul Roy, Rohit Roy, Priyanka Roy.”

The 53-year-old actor, who suffered a brain stroke last year, is gradually on his way to recovery.

Earlier this month, Rahul took to Instagram to share his health update with fans and followers.

Sharing a photo sitting with a plate of fruits, the actor wrote: “Chilling scenes at home. Waiting to get totally fluent in my speech and get back in action. How do you guys like my new look? Fitter, Better, Healthier thanks to my sister @priyankaroy_pia. Love you all.”