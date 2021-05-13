Raima Sen: I have always had a phobia of auditions

Adv.

Over the past few years, Raima Sen has performed a host of impactful roles in movies and OTT series and has dazzled audiences with her beauty and stellar acting skills. For those awaiting her next project, Raima will be seen next in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series ‘The Last Hour’, which launches on May 14th. Raima shared her experience of getting auditioned and her selection for Nyima’s role.

Talking about Nyima’s character and on bagging the role in ‘The Last Hour’, the actor spoke about her experience of giving a screen test for the first time and shared her thoughts on it. Giving it her best shot with the help of a stellar director Amit Kumar by her side, it sure seems that Raima had a blast on set with the cast and packed a punch on the show that is all set to keep us on the edge of our seats.

On auditioning for the role and her character, Raima shares, “In all these years in the industry, I have never done a screen test. When I learnt that Amit wanted to do a screen test for my character in Calcutta, I first avoided it, as I have always had a phobia of auditions. Later, I gathered my strength and somehow decided to do it. I first thought I am never going to get this part but surprisingly, I got a confirmation call from him in a couple of days.”

“I am very happy and excited to be a part of this series. With all my work, I’ve always tried to understand the vision of the director and then added my own individuality to it which helps me stay focused on my character. My director Amit told me what he expected from the character, but at the same, asked me to keep it real and feel it. His guidance and my vision helped me get the best out of me. It was such a great experience shooting for the series,” she said.

‘The Last Hour’ stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Robin Tamang, and Shaylee Krishen along with Raima Sen.