Advtg.
Bollywood News

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work (FIRST PERSON)

By Glamsham Editorial
Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work (FIRST PERSON) 1
Advtg.

Raima Sen will remember Soumitra Chattopadhyay as the first actor she worked with in the new normal. She shared screen space with the iconic actor in “The Bong Connection”, “Nishijapon”, “Maach Mishti & More” and “Chhaya Manush”.

BY RAIMA SEN

I just got the news (of his death). We had shot together recently, in August. We were shooting for a documentary. I had a guest appearance in the film and I remember he was fine at that time.

Advtg.

Because of the current situation, there was social distancing the last time we worked together. That’s my last memory of him. I will always remember how, after lockdown, he was the first person I shot with.

It is sad to know that he had Covid and was hospitalised. There were other complications, too.

It is a huge loss to the Bengali film industry because he was working very actively. He was 85 and it is very rare to see an actor of his age keep on working with the energy that he had.

Advtg.

The last time we worked together, I had about an hour’s shoot with him. I recall his joy as we chatted about his grandson.

I have done many films with him. My mom (Moon Moon Sen) and grandmother (Suchitra Sen) knew him, too. He was my grandmom’s co-actor. My mom has also worked with him. So, I had seen him a lot in my growing-up years.

I will always remember him as an extremely humble person despite his stature. He would come on set and just sit in a corner. There was no fuss about him. He would talk to and interact with everybody on the set, and be polite to everyone. He had such a huge body of work and still he was so down to earth. He was a natural actor. He was very flawless and spontaneous in his performances.

Advtg.

(As told to Natalia Ningthoujam)

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTiger Shroff's sister wants to raid Disha Patani's closet
Next articleNarinder Batra wins Capital Foundation National Award 2020 (Lead)

Related Articles

News

Soumitra Chattopadhyay's death leaves film frat in grief

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Several celebrities from the Indian film fraternity paid their emotional tributes to Bangla cinema doyen Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who passed away...
Read more
News

You have done so much, you can rest in peace: Ganguly on Soumitra's death

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has...
Read more
News

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered their condolence over the...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work (FIRST PERSON) 2

Ayushmann's one-liner about 'day after Diwali' impresses fans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's one-liner about the day after Diwali touched a thread in many a Twitterati's heart."Tum Diwali ke agle...
Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work (FIRST PERSON) 3

Soumitra Chattopadhyay's death leaves film frat in grief

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work (FIRST PERSON) 4

You have done so much, you can rest in peace: Ganguly...

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work (FIRST PERSON) 5

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work (FIRST PERSON) 6

Adelaide Strikers sign England spinner Danny Briggs

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work (FIRST PERSON) 7

Narinder Batra wins Capital Foundation National Award 2020 (Lead)

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks