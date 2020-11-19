Advtg.
Bollywood News

Raj and DK resolve dispute over 'Stree' with Dinesh Vijan

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) The producers of the Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree have amicably resolved their differences over a financial issue.

The Amar Kaushik directorial, which had released in August 2018, was co-produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of D2R Films.

The differences was reportedly over profits of the film, upon its release.

On Thursday, an official statement was jointly issued by the producers, informing they have resolved their issues amicably.

The statement reads: “We, Maddock Films Pvt Ltd (and its promoter Mr. Dinesh Vijan) & D2R Films LLP (and its partners Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK) are pleased to confirm that we have amicably resolved our differences with regard to our film Stree which released in August 2018. All copyright & intellectual property rights in & to the film Stree including the derivative rights thereof are henceforth owned solely by Maddock Films Pvt Ltd.”

The horror comedy film was a hit. The film also features Flora Saini, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

–IANS

abh/vnc

