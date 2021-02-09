ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Raj Kapoor's youngest son, actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, passes away at 58

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor has breathed his last. He passed away after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai at the age of 58.

Rajiv was the youngest of late legend Raj Kapoor’s three sons, and the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor.

Confirming the news of his death, sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a photograph of Rajiv on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and wrote “RIP”, along with a folded hands emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade analyst Komal Nahta also confirmed the demise with a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon where he wrote: “Very sad news. Rajiv (Chimpu) Kapoor passes away following heart attack.”

Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, Rajiv shot to fame with his starring role in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 blockbuster “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” co-starring Mandakini. His other notable works include “Lava”, “Zalzala” and “Zabardast”.

In 1997, he tried his hand at direction with the Rishi Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer “Prem Granth”, produced under the RK Films banner. Dealing with the subject of rape and its social stigma, the film was a commercial flop.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla evicted?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passes away due to Heart attack.
Read more
News

Renuka Shahane: Always nurtured the dream of directing Madhuri Dixit

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress-director Renuka Shahane says Madhuri Dixit is like a dream to work with, and would love to direct the actress someday.
Read more
News

Casting matters the most

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY VINOD MIRANIThe recent announcement of a film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Boney Kapoor would have been hailed as a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021